Sameer Anjaan Reveals David Dhawan's Funny Reaction To <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's</i> Hit Song

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan recently recalled an amusing reaction he received from filmmaker David Dhawan after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's title track. While the song went on to become a hit, David apparently had a very different first reaction to it.

Speaking to Komal Nahta, Sameer remembered how David called him after hearing the song. The filmmaker did not hold back while sharing his opinion about the track.

Sameer recalled David telling him, “Bada ganda gaana likha hai tune, yaar. Meri picture mein aisa gaana likhna mat!”

Sameer, however, was quick to point out that David had no reason to worry about the song since it was not part of his film. He responded, “Teri picture ka gaana hai? Tu kyun pareshan ho raha hai? Jaane de na”.

David then reminded Sameer that the songs of his own film had also been released. Recalling the conversation, Sameer said David told him, “Meri film ke gaane bhi release hue hain. Uss film ke music ko khatam nahin kar diya toh tu mujhe bata.”

The film David was referring to was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was released in 1998. Interestingly, Sameer had written the songs for that film too.

Both Films Released On The Same Day

There was another interesting connection between the two films. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by David Dhawan, released on the same day – October 16, 1998. Both films became major successes, while their music also found a strong audience.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and became one of the defining romantic films of the late 1990s. Its soundtrack, composed by Jatin-Lalit, included songs such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai and Tum Paas Aaye, Yun Muskuraaye.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead, with music by Viju Shah. The film's songs, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Makhna and Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, became popular around the same time.

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