<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 43: Neem Karoli Baba Film To Cross Rs 350 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office even after completing more than six weeks in theatres.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5.00 crore nett in India on Day 43, September 18.

The film was screened across 6,462 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 18.72%.

With its latest collection, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 248.38 crore.

Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 293.30 crore.

Hanuman Ansh added Rs 1.25 crore to its overseas gross on Day 43, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23 crore.

With an India gross of Rs 293.30 crore and overseas gross of Rs 23 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 316.30 crore.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi-language spiritual drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles, along with Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe and Vihaan Shedge.

Set in pre-Independence India, the story follows young Lakshmi Narayan. After losing his mother, he leaves his home in search of God. His journey takes him across Northern India and eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.