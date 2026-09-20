<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 44: Neem Karoli Baba Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark In India

Hanuman Ansh is continuing its impressive theatrical run, with the film witnessing a significant rise in collections on its seventh Saturday.

What's Happening

The Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand-starrer earned Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Day 44, according to Sacnilk.

The latest collection represents a 95% increase from the Rs 5 crore the film earned on Day 43.

With the latest addition, Hanuman Ansh has taken its India net collection to Rs 258.13 crore after 44 days in theatres.

The film recorded 7,119 shows across India on Saturday, September 19. Its overall reported occupancy stood at 30%, with the film seeing stronger footfall as the day progressed.

Morning screenings recorded 14% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 32.62%. Evening shows witnessed 42.23% occupancy, and night screenings recorded the highest occupancy at 45%.

According to the reported show-wise figures, the overall occupancy across the listed timings stood at 33.46%.

For comparison, Hanuman Ansh had 6,462 shows on Friday, September 18, when it recorded 18% occupancy and earned Rs 5 crore.

The film has also maintained its momentum in overseas markets. Hanuman Ansh added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas on Day 44, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 24.50 crore.

Its India gross currently stands at Rs 304.80 crore. With the overseas gross included, the film's worldwide collection has reached Rs 329.30 crore.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Hanuman Ansh is based on Divine Detour: That Changed My Life and is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Set in pre-Independence India, the film follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy who loses his mother and subsequently leaves home in search of God. His journey takes him through different parts of northern India, where a series of experiences eventually transforms his life and leads him towards becoming Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand headline the film. The cast also features Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel and Neha Paranjpe.