"Some More Jobs Gone": Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Mehendi-Applying Machine

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a video on X showing a machine applying mehendi, or henna, to a woman's hands, raising questions about how technology could change traditional forms of work.

In the video, a woman places her hand in a machine, which then applies a detailed mehendi design to her skin. The process appears to be carried out by the machine with little human involvement.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, "Some more jobs gone." His post has drawn attention to the growing ability of machines to perform tasks that have traditionally been done by people.

Mehendi application is a skill-based service often carried out by professional mehendi artists, particularly during weddings, festivals and other celebrations. The use of a machine for the task highlights how automation is moving beyond factories and industrial settings into everyday services.

While such technology could make mehendi application quicker and more consistent, it also raises concerns about its impact on people who earn a living from these skills.

Goenka's post has therefore prompted a wider conversation about automation and employment.

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many users arguing that traditional mehendi artists have little to worry about. One user wrote, "Women wouldn't dare place their hand under that needle-like machine, especially before a wedding. So the job is safe. This machine can draw rangoli for all they care."

Another user said that machines could not replicate the charm of handmade designs, commenting, "The perfection and imperfections of handwork can't be replaced by robotic designs. The human touch and intricacies of the craft make all the difference." Others, however, pointed out that automation could create new opportunities rather than eliminate jobs.

"While the human touch is certainly missing, human involvement has increased. Plenty of engineering goes into such machines, and doesn't that create job opportunities?" a third user remarked.