Watch: Gujarati Tourists Singing On Bus In Germany Go Viral, Harsh Goenka Reacts

After the Vietnam airport tarmac, a landslide-hit mountain road, the Great Wall of China and several other unusual locations, a new viral video shows a group of Gujarati tourists singing and dancing on a public bus in Germany. As seen in the viral video, the group is singing and dancing to a folk song, while several foreign passengers sit awkwardly in their seats. Several social media users have reacted to this video, including industrialist Harsh Goenka.

Taking to X, Goenka wrote, "Again, a group of Gujaratis singing loudly on a public bus in Germany has sparked a debate. I love the Gujarati joie de vivre, but abroad we are ambassadors of India."

He added, "We must respect local etiquette and fellow passengers or risk making Indian tourists unwelcome."

Like many other videos on travel etiquette and civic sense, this one has received mixed reactions. Here are a few:

An X user commented, "Joie de vivre is great. Joie de volume on a German bus is another matter. Abroad, the volume knob is also part of diplomacy. Apparently, the passport got stamped. The civic sense did not."

Another said, "Where does this sense of disrespect towards others in public spaces come from? The same people will throw a fit if someone else does this in their space."

Also Read: Indian Visitors Perform Garba At Great Wall Of China, Face Backlash

One user added, "Indians must recognise that such behaviour is not universally appreciated abroad and contributes significantly to negative perceptions of Indians."

Some social media users, however, did not object to the singing and dancing on a public bus in Germany.

One argued, "I feel these guys... It's way better than the rude behaviour of drunk people or groups of people in Western countries where drinking is part of the culture. I am sure these Gujjus aren't drunk but still know how to enjoy themselves."

Also Read: After Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac Goes Viral, Vir Das Predicts 'Garba On Mars'

Another said, "They are just singing. I am sure if a single person had objected, they would have stopped immediately. Gujjus are the most peaceful and fun-loving people. People do worse things in the name of community. Let's not make Gujjus a target now."