Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline: New Date Reportedly Set For Pre-orders

Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro range at a special event on September 9, with a change to the usual pre-order schedule also reportedly in the works. According to Forbes, Apple is expected to open pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at midnight Pacific Time on Saturday, September 12. This would be a change from Apple's usual practice of opening pre-orders on the Friday after its launch event.

The report said the change may be linked to September 11, which marks the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. Apple's September 9 event is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific Time, or 6pm in the UK. The company is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone. New Apple Watch models are also expected to be announced.

When will iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders open?

Forbes reports that pre-orders could begin at midnight Pacific Time on September 12. That would be 3am Eastern Time and 8am in the UK.

The report said this timing is based on information cited by MacRumors, which referred to a report from German publication MacWelt.

The reported schedule is not yet confirmed by Apple.

There is also uncertainty over the launch of Apple's first foldable iPhone. While some reports suggest it could go on sale alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, others indicate that pre-orders for the foldable device could start later in September.

iOS 27 release could arrive before the new iPhones

The iPhone 18 Pro launch is also expected to be accompanied by the release of iOS 27.

According to Forbes, iOS 27 could be released on September 14, although the date remains a prediction. The software is expected to support the same iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 26, including devices from the iPhone 11 onwards.

Some features are likely to remain exclusive to newer iPhone models because of hardware requirements.

iPhone 18 Pro sale date

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to go on sale on Friday, September 18.

Forbes reports that Apple could begin selling the new iPhones at 8am local time in its retail stores. This would follow the company's traditional launch pattern, although Apple has not officially confirmed the retail date.

Reviews of the new iPhones are expected to appear before they reach shops. Based on the schedule outlined by Forbes, the first reviews could arrive on September 15 or September 16.

Apple is expected to confirm the full launch schedule at its September 9 event.

For now, the September 12 pre-order date and September 18 retail launch should be treated as reported or predicted dates rather than official announcements.