IndiGo's Goa-Delhi Flight Makes U-Turn After Mid-Air Engine Snag

An IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight made a u-turn and made an emergency landing at Goa airport after a mid-air engine failure.

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa for Delhi on Tuesday morning at 9:15 -- five minutes after its scheduled time of departure -- but soon returned to the Manohar International Airport after one of the plane's engines was reported to be malfunctioning. The plane subsequently made an emergency landing.

According to sources, a full emergency was declared for a brief period.

In an official statement, the airline said that a "technical issue was detected shortly after takeoff". As soon as the pilots learnt about the issue, they turned back and landed at Goa Airport.

"Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport," IndiGo said in a statement.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances."

The airline said it made every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to passengers on the Delhi-bound flight and offered refreshments and timely updates.

"We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo," the statement further read.

On Monday, a Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Dammam was forced to make an emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was discovered mid-air.

The alarm was raised when a cabin crew member found a tissue paper inside the aircraft's lavatory with the word "BOMB" written on it.

Upon landing in Ahmedabad, the aircraft was taxied to an isolated bay for safety checks. All 32 passengers on board were evacuated and transferred to Terminal 2. No injuries were reported.