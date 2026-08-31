Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad After 'Bomb' Note Found On Napkin In Lavatory

An Air India Express flight operating from Dammam to New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was discovered mid-air, officials said.

The alarm was raised when a cabin crew member found a tissue paper inside the aircraft's lavatory with the word "BOMB" written on it, they said.

The crew acted swiftly and informed the pilot, who immediately contacted Air Traffic Control to request clearance for an emergency diversion and landing.

Upon arrival in Ahmedabad, the aircraft was immediately taxied to an isolated bay away from the main terminal, where emergency units were on standby.

Security personnel and bomb disposal squads surrounded the aircraft and carried out standard safety protocols. All 32 passengers on board were safely evacuated and transferred to Terminal 2. No injuries were reported.

Authorities conducted a thorough sweep of the aircraft, inspecting the cabin, seats, and cargo hold. No explosive substances or suspicious items were found during the search, and the aircraft was subsequently cleared by airport authorities.

Security agencies have launched an investigation to identify who placed the note in the lavatory and determine the motive behind the hoax.

In a statement, Air India Express spokesperson said one of the flights from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedbadad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after being notified of a specific bomb threat.

“The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed,” it said.