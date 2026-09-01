Is Ram Gopal Varma's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Obsession Getting A Bit 'Toxic'?

Some films are praised, some are analysed, and some are simply discussed for months after their release. For Ram Gopal Varma, Dhurandhar seems to have become all three.
Since the first part of Aditya Dhar's spy franchise released on December 5, 2025, the filmmaker has returned to it repeatedly, calling it a "quantum leap" for Indian cinema.
RGV has spent months explaining why he believes Dhurandhar has changed the rules of mainstream Indian cinema. He has also used the film as a 'benchmark' to question the kind of cinema being made around him.
His First Reaction
RGV's praise for Dhurandhar began on December 19, 2025. He described the film as "not a film" but a "QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA". He credited Aditya Dhar with changing the future of Indian cinema and said the film offered a new kind of vision.
According to RGV, the film's strength was not just its scale but the way it affected the audience. He said Aditya Dhar did not simply direct scenes but "engineers the states of mind" of the characters and viewers.
DHURANDHAR is not a film , it is a QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025
I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema , be it north or south ..That's because Duradhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap
What Dhurandhar…
RGV also praised the director for not spoon-feeding viewers and allowing characters to carry their histories through their actions rather than lengthy explanations.
He was equally impressed by the technical aspects of the film.
Here are some unique lessons that all the so called film makers can learn from Dhurandhar— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025
1.Unlike the other so called pan india big films , the film doesn't even try to elevate the hero and give him the so called elevation moments to make the audience forcefully worship him…
Praise For The Cast
RGV also had a lot to say about the cast of Dhurandhar.
On December 23, he singled out Akshaye Khanna's performance, saying the actor looked as though he was "stepping out of life" rather than a makeup van.
In every shot of @AdityaDharFilms ‘s #Dhurandhar , #AkshayeKhanna looks like he's stepping out of life , unlike most actors who look like they stepped out of a make up van— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 23, 2025
On the same day, he rejected the idea that Dhurandhar worked simply because of its patriotic elements. According to RGV, the film succeeded because Aditya Dhar created an exciting thriller.
For him, the performances were important because the characters were not designed simply to be liked. They were designed to stay in the audience's minds long after the film ended.
Thinking it's the patriotic aspect which is making #dhurandhar work is like thinking , it's the empathy for Ramgarh villagers which made SHOLAY work .. The one and only reason why it's working is because @AdityaDharFilms made a never before experienced fantastic , exciting and…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 23, 2025
Aditya Dhar Becomes His 'Guru'
Aditya Dhar has often spoken about being influenced by RGV.
After the latter praised Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar thanked him and recalled how filmmakers such as him took risks at a time when there were no templates or safety nets.
RGV responded by saying that he had taken risks partly because he did not know they were risks.
Well Sir , to tell you the truth , I took those risks because I din't know those were risks due to my ignorance..Whether it is out of arrogance or confidence , I just went ahead with my conviction and when it worked they said it's vision , and when it dint they said it's… https://t.co/7mLMy0uhzl— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 21, 2025
But he soon made it clear that he also saw Aditya Dhar as someone he could learn from.
In a lengthy post on December 26, he explained several lessons he had learnt from Dhurandhar. He compared its approach to intense drama with the influence of Francis Ford Coppola on his own films such as Satya, Company and Sarkar.
He admired Aditya Dhar's treatment of heroes, saying the film created flawed and consequence-driven characters instead of relying on traditional hero worship. He also praised the film for making violence feel painful.
RGV ended the post by saying that he needed to "catch up with what others have become". He then called Aditya Dhar the "new Ayn Rand" of his life.
From COPPOLA to ADITYA DHAR— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 26, 2025
A directors growth not only from what he learnt from previous directors who came before him , but also from directors who came after him ..In that context here are my new learnings from Aditya Dhar's DURANDHAR
From Coppola I learnt intense closeted…
He Calls Dhurandhar A 'Horror Film'
As the first film continued to make an impact, RGV's praise became even stronger.
On December 25, he argued that Dhurandhar would worry filmmakers who continued to rely on expensive sets, VFX, item songs, and traditional hero worship. He compared the film to a "monstrous dog" that filmmakers would try to ignore but would continue to think about.
He later called Dhurandhar a "HORROR FILM" for filmmakers who could not match its "BRILLIANCE, INTELLIGENCE, INTEGRITY and CRAFT".
. #Dhurandhar will be like a HORROR FILM for all those FILM MAKERS who do not have the ability to make a film with such BRILLIANCE, INTELLIGENCE, INTEGRITY and CRAFT https://t.co/pGmaF66zbE— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 25, 2025
By December 29, he was already talking about the sequel. He predicted that if the first film had "SCARED" filmmakers, Dhurandhar 2 would "TERRIFY" them.
THE FIRE BALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2 … From what I saw of the 2nd part , if the 1st SCARED them , the 2nd will TERRIFY them— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 29, 2025
His Reaction To Dhurandhar 2
RGV's excitement reached another level when Dhurandhar 2 approached its release.
In January 2026, he predicted that the sequel would become the biggest multi-starrer ever because the characters from the first film had become huge in the audience's minds.
Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 18, 2026
In the 1st…
When the teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released, he said it was not revenge but Aditya Dhar's "RAMPAGE".
This is not REVENGE , it's @AdityaDharFilms RAMPAGE..I pity the ones who will come in it's way .. R I P https://t.co/iCZpl70wTm— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 3, 2026
In February, he described the sequel as an "ASTEROID" that could end the "DINOSAUR ERA" of Indian filmmaking. He argued that films relying on mass moments, VFX, scale, and gravity-defying stunts could struggle once audiences experienced the more realistic style of Dhurandhar 2.
DHURANDAR 2 is an ASTEROID which might end the DINOSAUR era @AdityaDharFilms DHURANDHAR 2 has high chances of completely and permanently obliterating the pan india south films movement by establishing a brand new benchmark with ultra realistic making , genuine character depths…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2026
After the trailer released on March 7, he called it "STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL".
This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026
After The Sequel Released
Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19, 2026, and RGV immediately began posting about its impact.
Before its release, he compared the film's potential impact to "SHOLAY x 100" and called it the "BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER".
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it's sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it's expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
After watching it, he particularly praised Ranveer Singh's character for being flawed, unpredictable and capable of feeling pain.
RGV believed the film had moved away from the traditional hero who never bleeds or suffers. Instead, its heroism comes from the character's actions.
The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR.— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 20, 2026
It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema.
The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home .
The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which…
On March 21, he called Dhurandhar 2 a "RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA" and urged filmmakers to use it as a benchmark for their future projects.
He went even further on March 23, telling filmmakers to throw their old scripts into the "Dhurandhar fire" and return to the drawing board.
The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19 th 2026 and starting from March 19 th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2026
He also revealed that his upcoming film Syndicate would be an ode to his "new guru" Aditya Dhar.
Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2 , in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future , if SATYA, COMPANY and SARKAR were my ode to my old guru COPPOLA, my next film SYNDICATE , will be my ode to my new GURU @AdityaDharFilms.”— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2026
ME with the POWER COUPLE.— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2026
The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers 🙏 Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance? pic.twitter.com/r4zE5hKF4a
RGV Studies The Filmmaking
By March 29, RGV was analysing Dhurandhar 2 almost like a film student.
He praised the film's action, sound design, practical effects, camerawork and chapter-based structure. He felt the violence worked because it was connected to the characters and the story rather than being used only for spectacle.
My Review of the #Dhurandhars— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 29, 2026
My one line advise to all film students is “Leave your institutes and spend that money and time in #Dhurandhar2 theatres”
For all film students out there , here is what I studied of how , Aditya Dhar did not direct , but weaponized cinema…
He also admired how the film handled its long runtime. According to RGV, its different chapters helped keep the story moving while allowing information to unfold without predictable flashbacks.
CONTINUING FROM PREVIOUS TWEET— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 29, 2026
Production design shifts from hyper detailed, noisy, lived in realism showcasing multiple storylines unfolding in cluttered frames that mirror the chaos of happenings . Production Designer Saini Johray made me believe that I was in pakistan
Editor… https://t.co/0zG74DCQJl
He praised Aditya Dhar's visual style too, pointing to the use of handheld camerawork, close-ups, low angles and shallow depth of field. He also highlighted the intensity in Ranveer Singh's eyes.
Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry .— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 29, 2026
I don't know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2 ‘s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film…
His One Criticism
RGV's praise did come with one reservation.
In April, while speaking to writer Hussain Zaidi on a YouTube podcast, he said he disagreed with the portrayal of Dawood Ibrahim in Dhurandhar 2. The gangster is referred to as 'Bade Sahab' in the film and is portrayed as a key figure involved in terror operations from Pakistan.
RGV said the portrayal did not match his understanding of Dawood's activities. However, he also admitted that he could not claim absolute authority on the subject.
RGV added that, based on what he has heard over the years, Dawood has been largely inactive. "He is inactive by choice, because he stopped doing anything. I believe he retired from criminal activities 20 years ago," he said.
At the same time, he acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding such figures, noting that no one can definitively confirm or deny the truth.
"Nobody can be an expert, nobody can know this is the truth. We all think Dhurandhar has shown something... I can't disprove it, and the director can't prove it as well," he concluded.
Then Came Toxic
The fascination did not end with the release of Dhurandhar 2.
When Toxic, starring Yash, released on August 26 to mostly negative reviews, RGV posted, "Now watching #Dhurandhar again."
On August 27, he wrote, "Watching #Dhurandhar once again."
Watching #Dhurandhar once again https://t.co/4yREk451RS— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 27, 2026
On August 29, he posted, "Watching #Dhurandhar again and again."
RGV did not mention Toxic directly, but many interpreted the posts as a subtle dig at the film.
Then, on August 31, he explained what he believes is the biggest lesson of Dhurandhar.
The Lesson He Wants Filmmakers To Learn
According to RGV, the real strength of Dhurandhar is its "living, breathing characters".
He compared the film to his own Satya, where characters such as Bhiku Mhatre, Kallu Mama and Vakil Mule felt like real people. He believes Dhurandhar takes that idea even further.
RGV praised the fact that its hero does not always have to dominate the screen. He can wait tables, listen instead of speaking, make mistakes and become smaller in front of other characters.
He also pointed to Rehman Dakait and the supporting characters, saying they feel as though they have their own lives and identities instead of existing only to make the hero look bigger.
RGV contrasted this with films where the hero is defined by hair, costumes, six-packs, slow-motion shots and catchphrases.
In Dhurandhar, he argued, the characters themselves keep the audience invested.
He also praised the film's treatment of violence, saying it has a "before and an after". Characters pay a price, change or are affected by what happens to them.
What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 31, 2026
Why Is RGV So Fascinated?
RGV's fascination with Dhurandhar perhaps comes from the fact that he sees something familiar in it.
Through films such as Shiva, Satya, Company and Sarkar, RGV himself challenged many conventions of mainstream Hindi cinema. Now, he believes Aditya Dhar is challenging another set of conventions built around spectacle, star worship and formulaic storytelling.
That explains why his reaction to Dhurandhar has gone far beyond a few complimentary posts.
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