Harsh Goenka Shares Rare Neelakurinji Bloom, Calls It 'A Sight Worth Waiting 12 Years For'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared a stunning glimpse of Kerala's rare Neelakurinji flowers as they bloom again across the hills near Munnar. Sharing a beautiful image on X, Goenka wrote, "A sight worth waiting 12 years for! The rare Neelakurinji is blooming again across the hills near Munnar, turning the Western Ghats into a spectacular carpet of purple."

He added that the last mass bloom was seen in 2014 and said the next was expected in 2038. "Incredible India!" he wrote.

The Rare Purple Bloom Across Kerala's Hills

Neelakurinji, scientifically known as Strobilanthes spp., is a purplish flowering shrub known for its unusual blooming cycle. The flowers bloom once in 12 years in parts of the Western Ghats and Himalayan hills.

When the mass blooming begins, entire stretches of hills appear covered in shades of blue and purple. The bloom can remain for nearly three months, making it a major attraction for travellers, botanists, and nature enthusiasts. The flowers are currently blooming across the Korandakadu hills near Mattupetty and Chokramudi in the Devikulam Forest Range.

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Neelakurinji is native to India and is found in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. They typically bloom between August and October before fading away and beginning their long life cycle once again.

The Internet Was Fascinated By The Bloom

Goenka's post quickly caught the attention of nature lovers, with several users sharing their admiration for the rare sight. One user wrote, "Beautiful glimpse of Once in a lifetime bloom! Glad to witness testimony of nature through your hallowed portals!" Another commented that the sight was enough to make anyone want to visit Munnar.

However, some commenters also pointed out that different Neelakurinji populations in the Munnar region follow separate blooming cycles. One user explained, "Munnar actually runs two separate kurinji cycles at once. This bloom is the 2014 group flowering again in 2026, while the bigger 2018 population is due back only in 2030."

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Another highlighted the region's fascinating botanical cycles and said that those who miss the current bloom in the Mattupetty region may have another opportunity to witness a major purple transformation in 2030.

The extraordinary colours also left several people impressed. "Have we seen such bright, beautiful and soothing colours elsewhere? No painter can draw such a scene," one user wrote. Another commenter celebrated India's diverse natural landscapes and the variety of flora, fauna, climates and topography found across different parts of the country.