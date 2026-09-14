EPFO Now On WhatsApp, Here's How To Join The Official Channel

EPFO has launched an official WhatsApp channel to make it easier for its members and pensioners to receive important updates. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation announced it through a post on X and asked members to join its official WhatsApp channel.

Sharing the post, they mentioned, "EPFO now on WhatsApp too! Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information."

EPFO has also shared a direct link through which one can join the channel. One can get direct updates from EPFO after joining the channel.

Once you click on the link, a different window will appear if you are accessing it on a PC. If you are using a mobile phone, it will take you directly to WhatsApp.

The move gives EPFO members another platform to stay updated on developments related to provident fund services.

The announcement comes as the retirement fund body continues to expand digital access to information and services for employees, members and pensioners.

Check Out The Post Here:

EPFO has shared a video with a QR code that users can scan to join its WhatsApp channel. The channel will provide members with important updates from EPFO directly. This can include updates related to EPFO services and other developments that members and pensioners need to know about.