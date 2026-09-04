Harsh Goenka Questions Ganga Aarti In London. Internet Says, <i>'Maano To Ganga, Na Maano To Thames'</i>

A Ganga Aarti on the banks of London's River Thames has caught Harsh Goenka's attention, and he has one big question: how can there be a Ganga Aarti without the Ganga? The businessman reacted to the upcoming cultural celebration with a sarcastic post, comparing the idea to holding the Kumbh Mela on the Seine, offering Dal Lake shikara rides on Lake Como and organising the Pushkar camel fair in Hyde Park.

Harsh Goenka's Viral Take On Ganga Aarti In London

The announcement of a Ganga aarti in London has also sparked a debate online. Businessman Harsh Goenka reacted to the idea with a sharply worded post, questioning how a Ganga Aarti could take place without the Ganga itself. He wrote, "'Ganga Aarti on the Thames!' Can anyone tell me how does one have a Ganga Aarti without the Ganga?"

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The Internet Had Mixed Opinions

His post quickly drew a wide range of responses. Some people agreed with his sarcastic comparison. One commenter joked, "Climbing Mount Everest in Burj Khalifa?"

But several others strongly defended the idea of holding the ceremony on the Thames, arguing that faith is not restricted by geography. One person responded with the famous sentiment, "Mann changa tho kathauti me Ganga!"

Another person pointed out that religious rituals often use symbolic representations. The commenter wrote that priests can use a handful of rice as a representation of Ganesh for certain rituals and argued that the Thames could similarly be used as a representation of the Ganga.

Another response highlighted that similar ceremonies are already held away from the Ganga in India. One person wrote that a Ganga Aarti is held every year in Thane at Masunda Talao, a small lake, adding, "Now we are going global."

Another summed up the debate in a simple line, "Maano to Ganga, na maano to Thames."

For some, the ceremony represented the growing global reach of Indian culture. One commenter wrote, "We used to say it happens only in India. NOW we can proudly say it happens worldwide! JAIHIND!"

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Another saw a larger cultural opportunity in the idea. The person commented that "Ganga Aarti" was now becoming a brand, suggesting that taking such traditions around the world could help promote Indian culture internationally.

One user also pointed out that the ritual is not always restricted to the banks of the Ganga. The commenter said they had seen it performed on the banks of the Kopai River in Birbhum, near the Kankalitala temple, adding that all rivers eventually meet the sea and all seas are connected.