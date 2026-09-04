'Will Do Again If...': Man Who Hit Student's Father As CJP Protests In Delhi

Swatantra Bhardwaj, an influencer accused of attacking a student activist's father on the head during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in June, has claimed that it was an act of "self-defense" since he was on the verge of being lynched by a mob.

In a conversation with NDTV, Bhardwaj, a self-proclaimed Hindu and Gau Rakshak (cow protector), said that he struck the protester's father with his iron bracelet in self-defense.

"I struck Nishu's father on the head with my kada (iron bracelet) in self-defense," he told NDTV.

Bhardwaj didn't appear to have any remorse. He further said that he would do it again if similar attempts were made to target him.

"If I am cornered like that again and attempts are made to target me, I will strike with my kada once more," he said.

Claims vs Claims

Sanjay Kumar, father of teenage CJP protester Nishu, was attacked on the head during a protest in July that led to the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Bhardwaj is accused of launching the assault on Kumar, about which he boasted on a podcast.

In a viral clip from a podcast, Bhardwaj is heard claiming he "cracked the skull" and was "not even jailed." He boasted about being free and out and about on the night of the assault.

"I cracked the skull of Nishu's father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in serious condition.

"His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn't get justice. But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night," Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video.

Bhardwaj made a U-turn after his comments went viral and said that whatever he claimed was said in a "joking manner".

"I am a social media influencer, so what I said was said in a joking manner. I was surrounded by a crowd at Jantar Mantar and was on the verge of being lynched by the mob. I struck Nishu's father on the head with my kada in self-defense," he told NDTV.

Influencer vs CJP

CJP supporters, led by spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, marched to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi from Patel Chowk to press for Bhardwaj's arrest. CJP supporters have been joined by Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and are staging a protest outside the police station, demanding Bhardwaj's arrest.

"There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from day one. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her. When we were holding a peaceful sit-in protest when some members of a criminal gang entered our protest and resorted to violence," Das told mediapersons outside the police station. "After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added. We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family. There is also a caste angle to the matter. But the police did not take any such action. When we pressured the police, they told us to approach the court and obtain an order," he added.

CJP is asking Delhi Police to register a case of an attempt to murder and change the sections of the FIR.

"We are here for the nation. This is shameful for the nation. This is open hooliganism, yet no action is being taken. Our team has stood shoulder by shoulder by shoulder by with Nishu," Das said while addressing the supporters.

Following protests, which began in the morning, Delhi Police has added SC/ST Act to the FIR and has decided to conduct a fresh medical examination of victim Kumar. The decision on registering a case of attempted murder will be based on the medical examination findings.

What Delhi Police Said

Delhi Police on Thursday evening shared a fact check stating that injuries suffered by 38-year-old Sanjay Kumar were "simple in nature" and there was no crack in his skull.

Attributing its statement to the medico-legal case (MLC) report, Delhi Police said: "He (Sanjay Kumar) was medically examined by doctors of RML Hospital, and the injuries were opined to be simple in nature. The injuries were made by kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding a crack in the skull is not supported by facts/ MLC and is completely baseless."

Based on Kumar's complaint, two individuals -- 24-year-old Suraj Kumar and 21-year-old Swatantra Bhardwaj -- were served notices and interrogated. Due legal action has been taken, and a chargesheet will be filed before the competent court soon, Delhi Police said.