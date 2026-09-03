Cockroach Janta Party Faction Emerges, Calls For Volunteers

There's a fresh call for volunteers, this time from the Cockroach Janta Party - Democractic, which identifies itself as a faction of the Cockroach Janta Party that was behind the student protests in Delhi and forced the resignation of the then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Manish Brahmbhatt, who leads this faction, alleges that after the movement led by the CJP succeeded it was "sold out and politicised".

"Today, we are launching the 'Cockroach Janata Party Democratic'. Why did we have to do this? The movement belonged to the nation; it succeeded because people poured their blood and sweat into it. However, after the movement succeeded, it was sold out and politicised," Brahmbhatt told news agency ANI.

Asked about what prompted this move, he said the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP had morphed into "Team Kejriwal", hinting that its members were deeply involved with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"It has now become 'Team Kejriwal' because Abhijeet Dipke and the others formed a 12-member team while sitting in the comfort of their homes. After the movement's success, not a single volunteer or protester was invited or consulted for their opinion. Nor were the people connected via social media or Instagram asked about the necessary criteria; instead, they formed the team by including eight people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," Brahmbhatt claimed.

It is not clear what was Brahmbhatt's role during the CJP-led agitation.

Sources say Brahmbhatt "had nothing to do with the movement" and have played down the talk of a faction.

"He's been paid and the CJP can't be bothered," sources have told NDTV.

Brahmbhatt, the CJP faction leader, alleges that the CJP team was formed in an "arbitrary manner".

"We wanted this to be a national team - one that included five people from every state, specifically selecting protesters and volunteers from those regions. We had expressed a desire that the selection process should not be dictated by a 'high command' or an arbitrary authority figure. However, they rejected this wish and formed the team in an arbitrary manner. The idea behind forming this team also originated with Arvind Kejriwal," he claimed.

