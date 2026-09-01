Centre Assures No Cases On Students, CJP Calls Off September 5 Protest

The Cockroach Janata Party on Tuesday called of its proposed September 5 protest march in Delhi. The move came after the Centre assured the Supreme Court that it will not pursue cases filed against the protesters with respect to the July 20 CJP protest in the Capital.

The Supreme Court, taking note of the Centre's submission quashed all the FIRs filed against protesters between July 20 and 25. The court directed that all the cases filed against students in all states and union territories will stand quashed.

The court order came after Centre's assurance that the cases filed against protesters regarding the July 20 CJP protest will be withdrawn and no new cases will be filed in the future regarding the same protest.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told the top court that after Centre's positive response and the top court's decision, the group has decided to withdraw its call for the September 5 protest.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court that the Centre (Delhi Police), and the States of Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra have filed applications seeking to quash the FIRs linked to student protests, and assuring that no future FIRs would be registered in respect of the protest related events from July 20 to July 25.

Mehta said that the applications have been filed to honour the assurance made by the Centre to the CJP leaders on July 25.

Appreciating the Centre's response, Das told the court: "In view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order. I also thank the Court for this decision and the learned counsel on both sides."

The CJP had earlier given a call for protest on September 5 at Delhi's India Gate alleging breach of trust by the Centre on cases filed against the students.

The proposed march was to begin at India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters. The organisation had said that families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and alleged victims of police action during the July protests would lead the demonstration. The CJP had accused the government of delaying the withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters and of failing to provide a written assurance on the commitments made during the July 25 negotiations.