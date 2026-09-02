Jaipur School Demolished Days After CJP Flagged Issues, New Building Soon

A government school building whose rickety condition was exposed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members last month as part of its "School thik Karo campaign" was demolished by authorities, officials said on Wednesday.

Bulldozers could be seen demolishing the primary government school in Rampura Kanwarpura village in Bagru assembly constituency of Jaipur.

The school hit the headlines after a CJP team visited it as as part of its 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the condition of government schools.

The visit led to a confrontation between CJP members and villagers and FIRs from both sides.

When NDTV visited the area it found children studying under a tree in a cowshed, while a girl was sweeping the floor, another was serving the mid-day meal, a boy was arranging the classroom seating and no teacher was present.

According to MLA Kailash Verma, Rs 12 lakh from District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds and Rs 6 lakh from the MLA's local development fund had already been approved for the school on August 13.

After the clash, the Chief Minister announced that on September 1 construction would be started. As per the plan, cleaning began at the school yesterday, and demolition of the old building to make way for new construction is underway today.

Last year the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu cognisance of dilapidated school conditions after an accident at a school in Peepalodi, Jhalawar. In its response the government submitted a five-year action plan costing Rs 12,500 crore; following recent development the government has decided to accelerate the plan and implement it over three years.

After the construction announcement, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka thanked the government in a video, saying the party's objective was simply that the school be built.

The BJP MLA claimed he had already secured the funds and said the government is sensitive to school issues.

Amid the accusations, counter-claims, and credit-seeking, the most positive development is the start of the new school building. Two rooms will be constructed with Rs 12 lakh, and additional works are planned with Rs 6 lakh.

Villagers began clearing the school and helping with the work this morning, saying they will supervise construction.

School teacher Asha expressed happiness, saying that with everyone's cooperation the work is finally happening. She added that two classrooms will be built and toilets and an office should also be provided.

