Indian Railways Launches 5-Day 'Exotic Andaman Holidays' Package Starting From Rs 22,100

Good news for beach lovers! If you are planning a tropical getaway, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an exciting tour package to the Andaman Islands, offering travellers an opportunity to explore the stunning beauty of the island.

From pristine beaches and turquoise waters to scenic landscapes, historic landmarks and memorable island experiences, the “Exotic Andaman Holidays” package brings together some of the region's most popular attractions in one holiday itinerary. The package is designed for a 5-day, 4-night getaway and begins at Rs 22,100 per person.

Here's everything you need to know about the package

Itinerary:

The Exotic Andaman Holidays package covers 3 nights in Port Blair and 1 night in Havelock. The itinerary includes a meet and greet on arrival at Port Blair Airport, hotel transfer and site seeing, including Corbyns Cove Beach and Cellular Jail, among other attractions.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

On day 2, travellers will be taken on a day trip to Ross & North Bay Island, where they can opt for activities like scuba diving, small submarine rides, or glass-bottom boat rides. On day 3, travellers will be transported to Havelock Island by ferry and spend the rest of the day at the serene island relaxing by the beach.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

On day 4, travellers will be taken back to Port Blair, where they will stay at a hotel overnight before being transferred to the airport on the morning of day 5.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

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The package includes:

Air-conditioned accommodation on a double/triple sharing basis with an extra mattress at all places

All transfer and sightseeing as per itinerary.

Meals on the MAP plan (breakfast and dinner)

Entry permits, entry tickets, ferry tickets and forest area permits wherever applicable.

Assistance at all arrival and departure points

GST as applicable

The package excludes:

Air fare

All kinds of personal expenses such as tips, laundry, telephone bills, and beverages; the photography facility; tips; insurance; liquor; room service; camera charges; herbal messages, etc.

Anything not mentioned in the inclusions

Option tour to Elephanta Beach

Any type of water sports activity

Optional, suggested or unspecified activities

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Price:

The pricing of the package is based on the occupancy basis. For those opting for triple occupancy, the cost is Rs 22,100 per person; double occupancy is priced at Rs 24,000 per person, and single occupancy is at Rs 39,100 per person.

If you are travelling in a group, double sharing for a group of four is priced at Rs 22,000 per person, and the same for six people is available at Rs 20,900 per person. If you are travelling with a child of 5-11 years of age and require an extra bed, it will cost Rs 15,400, and for children aged between 2 and 4 years without a bed, it will be Rs 12,600.