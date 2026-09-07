Woman Reveals What Surprised Her Indian Parents Most During Sweden Trip

The small differences in everyday life can sometimes become the most memorable part of a trip. For an Indian couple visiting Sweden, simple things such as drinking tap water, cars stopping for pedestrians and buying groceries brought several moments of surprise during their three-week holiday. Instagram user Shristy posted a video on her social media handle sharing her parents' experiences after arriving in Sweden, experiences that took them by surprise.

She said, "My parents came from India to Sweden for a three-week vacation, and I think Sweden surprised them more than they expected."

"When my mom stepped outside, took a deep breath and said, Better, even the air feels rich here," she added.

Meanwhile, her father was amazed to discover that tap water was safe to drink directly. After filling a glass from the tap, he asked Shristy if it didn't need to be purified or boiled and if it could be consumed straight away.

Seeing vehicles stop for pedestrians on the road was also a novel experience for them. But according to Shristy, what surprised them the most was seeing an elderly couple managing their daily lives independently.

She recounted how her father observed an 80-year-old couple going out on their own every day and asked if they were truly 80 years old.

Shristy's parents experienced a different kind of culture shock during a visit to the supermarket. Her mother was surprised to find that bargaining was not an option while shopping.

Srishti explained that while looking at the bill, her mother asked if bargaining didn't happen there.

Shristy said, "Mom looked at me and the bill and said, No bargaining? I said, No, it's fixed here. Whatever they ask, just pay."

On the other hand, her father was converting the price of every item into Indian rupees. He was particularly shocked by the price of coriander, asking if it really cost Rs 170.

Shristy also mentioned that her mother found the amount of walking required there to be a bit of a struggle, noting that one had to walk a great deal. When asked if she would like to live in Sweden permanently, her mother stated clearly that while the country is fine for a holiday, it is not suitable for permanent residence, mainly because she misses her local vegetable vendor.

The video's caption described the trip as a "total culture shock" for her parents, highlighting aspects such as the clean air, pedestrian-friendly roads, and the high cost of coriander.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "My parents loved Sweden, and they especially loved where I live."

Another user noted, "Relatable."

"Sweden is a fabulous country," added a third user.