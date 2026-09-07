Delhi Man Tracks Delayed Zomato Order, Claims He Found Two People Eating His Dinner

A Zomato customer from Delhi shared an unpleasant experience on social media, claiming that he found two people eating the food he had ordered after tracking the delivery partner's location. Rishabh Kaushik said he placed an order from Khadak Singh Ka Dhaba through Zomato at 10:58 pm and was initially told that the delivery partner was nearby. However, when the order failed to arrive, he decided to track the rider himself.

According to Rishabh, the delivery partner's icon remained at the same location for nearly 40 minutes. Curious about the delay, he stepped out to check the location. "Went to track my order and, instead of finding my food, I found the delivery partner's location, and apparently, two people were enjoying my dinner," he wrote on X.

Rishabh further alleged he was told that the order had been sold for Rs 100. He also criticised Zomato's customer service over what he described as an unhelpful response to the situation. "Zomato customer service has a bot sitting there too. @deepigoyal, this isn't food delivery anymore. It's a full-fledged food-sharing economy. Legends say the delivery is still standing there," he added.

Rishabh accompanied his post with screenshots of the Zomato order tracker and pictures that he said showed what had happened. The screenshots reportedly showed the delivery partner remaining missing dinner at the same location while the order status continued to progress, despite the food not reaching him.

See the post here:

Zomato's customer support team, Zomato Care, also responded to the complaint and asked Rishabh to share his order ID so the matter could be investigated further.

The claim quickly drew attention online, with users debating what may have happened to the order and sharing their own experiences with late-night food deliveries. Some suggested that customers opt for cash on delivery when available, particularly for late-night orders, citing concerns over delays, cancellations or orders not being delivered.

One user wrote, "This is the only reason I choose COD post 10 PM, just for my mental satisfaction." Another commented, "This isn't acceptable. If the delivery partner can steal the food, then they can also tamper the food by mixing anything. What about the consumer's safety?"

A third said, "It's better to do POD/COD. This way atleast one can save money. The restaurant and company will bear the cost if such incidents happen. Same happened with me but there was no customer resolution from @zomato even showing them evidences."