Bypolls For Madurantakam, Dharapuram Seats In Tamil Nadu On October 6

The Election Commission has announced bye-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies on October 6, setting the stage for an electoral test for Tamil Nadu's three-month-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

The two seats are among seven vacancies in the State Assembly.

Polls have not been announced for Tiruchi East, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Karur because election-related cases concerning the returned candidates remain pending.

The restraint on conducting bye-elections in those five constituencies has been extended until September 8.

The notification immediately brought the Model Code of Conduct into force in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

According to the Election Commission's schedule, filing of nominations will begin on September 9 and end on September 16.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on September 17, while candidates may withdraw their nominations until September 19.

Votes will be counted on October 9.

Madurantakam and Dharapuram fell vacant after AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama resigned from their Assembly membership and joined the TVK.

Both former legislators are expected to be considered for TVK tickets from their respective constituencies, although the party has not formally announced its candidates.

The contests have assumed wider political importance because the ruling TVK is under pressure to demonstrate that its electoral appeal remains intact after taking office.

A victory in both seats would strengthen the TVK-led state government's position at a time when differences with some alliance partners have begun to surface.

The Communist Party of India has already organised protests against rising prices, while the CPI-M has differed with the state government on issues.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is also pressing the state administration to give greater weight to its demands in policy decisions.

The Congress, meanwhile, has warned that it could reconsider its participation in the Ministry unless Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is accepted as the alliance's Prime Ministerial candidate.

Opposition parties, including the DMK, AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party, are preparing campaign strategies aimed at defeating the TVK in the two Assembly constituencies.

For the AIADMK, the political contests also carry symbolic importance because both vacancies were caused by the defection of its legislators.

Although rules generally require a vacancy to be filled within six months, pending litigation has delayed the process in the other five Assembly seats.

The October bypoll verdicts are therefore likely to be read as the first public assessment of the TVK administration since it assumed power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)