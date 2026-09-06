Caught On Camera: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By 2 Men In Delhi

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, with CCTV footage showing two men repeatedly assaulting him.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify both the victim and the attackers.

The CCTV footage captures two individuals attacking another man in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 at around 3:30 am.

The victim, believed to be around 40 years old, was allegedly attacked with sticks and wooden batons. A police team reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation.

Security guard Nandlal Yadav, who witnessed the incident, said he saw two men assaulting the victim when he was returning from the washroom.

"I had seen some people at 4 am... those people were even threatening to kill me. There were two of them," he told news agency ANI.

According to Yadav, he initially tried to rescue the victim but was outnumbered by the attackers. He then made a PCR call to alert the police. By the time police arrived, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been established.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Delhi) said efforts are being made to identify the victim and determine the motive behind the killing. Police are also working to identify and trace the accused persons involved in the assault.

Following the murder of a 40-year-old man, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that law and order in the city had deteriorated, claiming that criminals no longer fear the police.

He said, "A security guard was stationed here, and the murder was committed right in front of him. The guard tried to intervene, but how could he save him? He could have been killed himself. Today, fear of the police has completely vanished, and criminals no longer have any fear of the law."

He also said several murders had taken place in his constituency over the past month and questioned the Delhi Police, the BJP and the local MP over the rising crime incidents.

"Delhi has turned into the crime capital. In my own constituency alone, seven to eight murders have taken place in the past month. Murders are happening continuously. We are demanding answers as to why these killings are taking place, but the Delhi Police has no answer. The BJP has no answer. The local Member of Parliament has no answer," he said

An investigation into the murder is underway.