Man Beaten To Death Over Cattle Theft Suspicion In Tripura's Khowai

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of cattle theft in Tripura's Khowai district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Bagber when Jalil Rahaman, a resident of Gilatali in the district, was returning home with two cows he had purchased, they said.

"It appears that a group of people attacked Rahaman, suspecting him to be a cattle lifter, as he was returning home at a very odd hour, around 4.45 am, with two cows. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot, rescued him and took him to a health centre, where he was declared brought dead," Kalyanpur police station officer-in-charge Asish Sarkar said.

Police said they had considered registering a suo motu case but were informed that the deceased's family would file a complaint.

"We wanted to register a suo motu case over the death, but were informed that the victim's family will lodge a specific case. We are waiting for the formal complaint to take necessary action," Sarkar said.

He said Rahaman had no criminal antecedents at the local police station.

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