Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death With Sticks Over Theft Suspicion In UP

A 38-year-old man was allegedly tied to a wooden pole and beaten with sticks by some villagers on suspicion of theft here resulting in his death, police said on Thursday.

Ram Sneh, a history-sheeter, was allegedly caught by some locals in Bishanpur Kala village on suspicion of theft. They tied him to a wooden pole and allegedly beat him severely with sticks, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

The man was taken to a hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

Police have registered a case under various sections, including murder, against an accused, Akbar, and arrested him. A 14-year-old juvenile has also been taken into custody, Kumar said.

The stick allegedly used in the assault has also been recovered, the officer added.

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