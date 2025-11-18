Advertisement
39-Year-Old Labourer Beaten To Death By Colleague In Mumbai: Cops

The deceased was identified by police as Ramesh Hajaji Chaudhary, a resident of Banaskantha in adjoining Gujarat.

The labourer was hailing from Gujarat was beaten to death at a steel company in Mumbai.(Representational)
Mumbai:

A 39-year-old worker hailing from Gujarat was beaten to death allegedly by his colleague at a private steel company in south Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am at Sentec Coated Steels Pvt Ltd in Girgaon, an official said.

The deceased was identified by police as Ramesh Hajaji Chaudhary, a resident of Banaskantha in adjoining Gujarat.

The accused, Suraj Sanjay Mandal (22), who stayed and worked in the same premises, assaulted Chaudhary with a wooden stool and a fire extinguisher, leading to his on the spot death, according to the official.

However, what triggered the murderous attack was still not known, he stated.

A case of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused and efforts were on to arrest him, the official added. 

