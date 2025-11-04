Man, 43, Lynched By Roommates For Not Getting Food From Restaurant In Mumbai

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his roommates over a trivial issue in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Javed Ahmed Ashiq Ali Khan, was attacked by the accused in their apartment in Kurla West on Monday night after he refused to bring them food from a restaurant, an official said.

He said that the police arrested Sehbaz Sajjad Hussain Khan (21), Jamal Hussain Khan (42), Sajjad Hussain Khan (42) and Arif Hussain Khan (32) within hours of the murder.

The arrested accused asked Ahmed to bring them food from a restaurant, to which he said he wasn't hungry and would not step out, the official said.

The accused allegedly verbally abused him, kicked and punched him and attacked him with a stick, he said.

Ahmed was declared dead at a nearby hospital, following which a case was registered, the official said.

