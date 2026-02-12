5 Injured After Elevator Falls From 4th Floor In Mumbai's Byculla

At least five people were seriously injured after an elevator of an 18-storey residential building in Mumbai's Byculla area collapsed on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at Jay Krupa Tower around 10 pm when the elevator suddenly fell from the fourth floor.

As per the initial investigation, the accident occurred as the tension cable of the elevator snapped.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport

personnel, ambulances and local ward staff were rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Those trapped between the debris and the elevator were rescued and taken to the hospital.

This accident has once again raised serious questions about the maintenance and safety standards of elevators in high-rise buildings.

Police are now investigating whether this incident occurred due to any negligence in maintenance.