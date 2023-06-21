Elevator In Prominent Mumbai Highrise Crashes From 4th Floor, 9 Injured

The lift crashed from the fourth floor to the ground floor

At least nine people have been hospitalised after a lift in Mumbai highrise crashed to the ground floor this morning.

The incident took place at Trade World Building in the city's Kamala Mills area, a commercial complex in Lower Parel that houses several corporate offices and prominent restaurants. The area had hit headlines in 2017 when a massive fire that started in a bar left 14 people dead and over 50 injured.

According to the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the city's firefighting department, the incident took place around 11 am today when at least 11 people were inside the lift on the 17-floor building. The lift then crashed from the fourth floor to the ground.

Security personnel of the lift ensured the rescue of the passengers from the crashed lift. While each of the lift's occupants suffered injuries, those with minor injuries refused hospitalisation.

While eight people have been admitted to Global Hospital, one is at KEM Hospital. The injured are in the 20-50 age bracket and include at least three women.