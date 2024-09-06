Massive Fire At Mumbai's Times Tower Building, 8 Fire Engines On Spot

The fire brigade has declared it a level 2 (major) fire

A major fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in the Times Tower building in Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel area around 6.30 am, the official said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in Times Tower building located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai. 9 fire tenders rushed to the spot, no injuries reported. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/hszAhYtZ78 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

The fire brigade has declared it a level 2 (major) fire and sent eight fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles to the spot, the official said.

There is no report of any casualty so far, he added.

