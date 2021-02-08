Fire Breaks Out At Underconstruction Building In Mumbai

Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to carry out firefighting operation.

Fire Breaks Out At Underconstruction Building In Mumbai

A fire has broken out at an under-construction building in Mumbai. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A fire has broken out at an under-construction building in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to carry out firefighting operation.

Newsbeep