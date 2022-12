One Avighna Park is located near Bharat Mata Cinema in Lower Parel.

A fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area this morning.

Four fire engines are at the spot to douse the flames, officials said, adding that there was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident.

The fire erupted at the 14th floor of the residential building - One Avighna Park at 11 am.

