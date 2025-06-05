Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Churchgate Station, None Injured

No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5.25 pm by the Western Railway, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Churchgate Station, None Injured
Entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire.
Mumbai:

A fire broke out at a shop inside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering panic among commuters during the peak hours.

No one was injured in the incident that was reported around 5.25 pm by the Western Railway, an official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff were also mobilised to facilitate the firefighting operation, the civic official said.

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, he said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

However, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai, Mumbai Churchgate Station, Mumbai Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com