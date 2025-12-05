Navi Mumbai Airport To Get Railway Station, "Special Gift," Says D Fadnavis

Ahead of operations beginning at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25, the airport will also get a railway station nearby, as the Targhar station on the Uran-Belapur line is also operationalised.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the railway station "a special gift for Mumbaikars."

"Thank you, Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, and Hon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, for initiating additional local train services: Nerul-Uran-Nerul (4 trips) and Belapur-Uran-Belapur (6 trips), in response to my request. Grateful for the approval of stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan," Fadnavis added.

He pointed out that the railway station would significantly benefit commuters and make the daily travel of Mumbaikars much easier.

Targhar station is located about 1.5 kilometres (km) from the airport. Apart from passengers, it is a critical piece of infrastructure not just for flyers but also airport staff. The airport will have parking, retail, and direct connections (walkways/shuttles) to the airport. While the Belapur-Uran line is operational, trains do not halt at Targhar, as it is not ready yet.

The newly built station is spread over 2 lakh square feet; the newly built station has been planned as a future-ready transit hub providing seamless connectivity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The station will act as a key interchange point between the Harbour Line, the upcoming Coastal Metro, and the proposed airport skytrain, facilitating seamless transfers for air passengers.

The new railway station costs Rs 112 crore by City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the nodal agency for Navi Mumbai, and the station includes three island platforms and two end platforms, each 270 metres long and 12 metres wide. The station also has subways for cross-platform access, commuter parking at all four corners, and a dedicated drop-off zone for buses, cars, and autorickshaws.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai International Airport recently completed a key exercise that marks its readiness to begin commercial operations from December 25. The airport completed the ORAT exercise, which is a key indicator that an airport is ready to begin operations.

"As we prepare for flights on December 25, our ORAT Team successfully completed our first ever full-scale integrated passenger trial with hundreds of simulated travellers. From check-in with IndiGo, Akasa, and Air India Express to security, boarding, and baggage reclaim, every step was tested to perfection. A huge thank you to our "first passengers," CISF, L&T, our airline partners, and the entire NMIAL team for making this milestone possible," the airport said in a statement.