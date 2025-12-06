Maharashtra's Ruling Alliance Presents Report On 1 Year Of Governance

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra completed one successful year of stable, transparent, and result-oriented governance. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule presented the state government's comprehensive "Progress Report Card" at a press conference held in Mumbai.

Bawankule said, "With the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the 14-crore people of Maharashtra, the Mahayuti Government has laid a strong foundation for a 'Viksit Maharashtra' in complete alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'"

"In just 365 days, we have set new benchmarks in agriculture, industry, infrastructure, women's empowerment, and youth employment through bold and people-centric decisions," he added.

Here's a look at the state government's report:

Unprecedented Support To Farmers

Rs 32,000 crore relief package announced for farmers affected by excess rainfall and natural calamities

Stay on crop loan recovery and faster disbursement of crop insurance.

Animal husbandry and fisheries accorded 'agriculture' status

Major river-linking projects (Wainganga-Nalganga, Damanganga-Ekdare-Godavari) cleared

Over 37,000 water conservation works completed under Jalyukt Shivar 2.0

Record-Breaking Industrial Growth And Jobs

Rs 16 lakh crore MoUs signed at Davos; 80% already under implementation

Rs 1.64 lakh crore FDI received in 2024-25 - a 34% jump over the previous year

1.5 lakh government jobs and 45,000 police recruitments completed/provided

Infrastructure Revolution

Samruddhi Mahamarg fully operational

Planning underway for Shaktipeeth Highway and Vadhavan Port.

Rapid expansion of the Mumbai Metro network

Historic proposal submitted to reduce electricity rates over the next five years

Women Empowerment And Cultural Pride

Highly successful rollout of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Umed Malls to be established in 10 districts for women's self-help groups

Construction of Shivaji Maharaj memorials at Agra and the Maratha bravery memorial at Panipat

Transparent And Digital Governance

Government services are now available on WhatsApp.

Digitisation of land records (Digital & Online 7/12)

Waiver of certificate fees for students, free sand for the poor under PMAY, abolition of land fragmentation rules

Promotions and vigilance measures to ensure efficient administration

Towards the end of the press conference, Minister Bawankule said, "The Mahayuti Government is fully committed to the vision of Viksit Maharashtra 2047. Every decision, every rupee, and every policy is dedicated to making Maharashtra the most prosperous and progressive state in India."