20-Year-Old Killed After A Lift Crash In High-Rise Mumbai Society

After being alerted, fire brigade officials reached the spot and opened the lift door. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was killed after an elevator crashed in a high-rise apartment building in Mumbai today.

Four men were in the glass elevator of a 24-floor building in Vikhroli when it crashed at around 1.30 pm today, said the police.

They got trapped on the ground floor after the fall, police said.

After being alerted, fire brigade officials reached the spot and opened the lift door.

Three were pulled to safety but the fourth man had to be rushed to the hospital. Shivam Jaiswal was declared dead at the hospital.

"On arrival at the scene of incident, it was learnt that 4 male persons got stranded inside a glass lift car on the ground floor. Out of these 3 males safely came out from lift by themselves," police said in a statement.

Less than a month ago, 20 train riders were stuck in a lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour. All the passengers were saved in time with the help of an electrician and station manager in the incident on December 21.

In another freak accident, a 16-year-old girl died last year while playing hide-and-seek in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. The incident took place on Friday evening when Reshma Kharavi was visiting her grandmother's home. Playing hide-and-seek with her friends, she reportedly stuck her head into a window-like opening in the elevator of the apartment complex. The lift descended and hit her head, leading to her death.