Blood-soaked Elderly Couple Found Dead, Son Hanging In Same Room In Tripura

A gruesome triple death in Tripura's South district has triggered a high-level police investigation after an elderly couple was found murdered and their son discovered hanging inside their residence at West Muhuripur in South Tripura district on Friday.

A police official said the victims have been identified as Shankar Chakraborty (65), his wife Chhabi Chakraborty (49) and their son Krishna Chakraborty (27).

Police suspect that Krishna allegedly murdered his father and mother before reportedly dying by suicide. However, police said they have not ruled out any possibility and are examining all angles, including the involvement of outsiders.

Police recovered the blood-soaked bodies of the elderly couple from inside the house, while Krishna's body was found hanging in the same room. Soon after the incident, personnel from Baikhora and Belonia police stations, along with South Tripura Additional Superintendent of Police Diptanu Biswas, a forensic team and an Executive Magistrate, reached the spot and launched a detailed investigation.

The case took a dramatic turn after Krishna's elder brother, Mithun Chakraborty, rejected the preliminary murder-suicide theory and alleged that the deaths could be linked to Krishna's recent court marriage dispute.

According to Mithun, Krishna had recently married a woman of his choice through a court marriage. While their family had accepted the marriage, he alleged that the bride's family was opposed to the relationship.

He said Krishna had returned home early from work on Friday and requested family members to help bathe their father, who had been bedridden after suffering a stroke.

According to Mithun, Krishna later asked him to go to a relative's house to collect the key to an almirah. When repeated phone calls to Krishna and their mother went unanswered, he returned home and found the house locked from inside.

Looking through a window, Mithun said he saw Krishna hanging from the ceiling. After entering the house, he allegedly found his mother's throat slit and his father lying in a pool of blood with severe head injuries.

Mithun maintained that there had been no dispute within the family and alleged that the bride's relatives could be behind the killings. However, he did not provide any evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Police have not commented on the allegation and said the investigation is proceeding based on evidence collected from the crime scene and other leads.

Officials said the exact sequence of events, the circumstances leading to the deaths and the cause of the three fatalities would be established only after the post-mortem examination, forensic analysis and completion of the ongoing investigation.

Senior police officials said all aspects of the case are being examined, and no theory has been ruled out at this stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)