Army Officer's Son, 20, Killed After Car Falls Into Drain In Delhi

A 20-year-old student pursuing higher education in the US died after he drove his car into a drain losing control at a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat area of southwest Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

Yashvendra was the son of an Indian Army officer, the police said.

A female friend, who was travelling with him and whose car it was, sustained injuries.

According to the police, a team from Vasant Kunj South Police Station found the car turned on its head inside the drain.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Yashvendra and his friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, were headed towards her residence when the accident took place," an officer said.

Yashvendra likely lost control at a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal where the road was slippery, causing the car to veer off the road and fall into the drain, the officer said.

A critically injured Yashvendra succumbed during treatment.

He and the woman were students of the same educational institution in the US, where they became friends.

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