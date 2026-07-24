DU Placement Cell Opens Internship, Job Drive; Package Up To Rs 7.5 Lakh Per Annum

Delhi University Placement, Job Drive: The Central Placement Cell (CPC), under the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW), University of Delhi, has announced internship and placement opportunities for students at Planet 9X Technologies and Internzvalley. Eligible candidates can apply online through the registration links or QR codes provided in the official notifications. The last date to apply for both opportunities is July 29, 2026.

Planet 9X Technologies Hiring Sales Interns

Planet 9X Technologies is recruiting Sales Interns for an on-site internship in New Delhi. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 25,000, along with performance-based incentives.

The opportunity is open to University of Delhi students enrolled in BBA and BCom programmes. As part of the internship, candidates will identify and connect with potential clients, understand customer requirements, present suitable solutions, build and maintain client relationships, follow up on leads, and contribute to achieving sales targets.

According to the notification, interns will gain hands-on experience in sales and business development, work with a growth-oriented team, earn performance-based incentives, and develop communication and negotiation skills.

Internzvalley Offers Internship and Full-Time BDA Role

Internzvalley has invited applications for the positions of Business Development Intern (Sales & Marketing) and Business Development Associate (BDA). Both roles are based in Bengaluru and require candidates to work from the office.

The internship is available for two, three, four, or six months, while the full-time position includes a three-month probation period.

Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month, along with incentives of up to Rs 10,000. Candidates joining the full-time role will receive Rs 15,000 per month during probation, plus incentives. Upon successful completion of probation, the company will offer a CTC of Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, including Rs 5 lakh fixed pay and Rs 2.5 lakh in performance-based incentives.

Eligibility Criteria

The Planet 9X Technologies internship is open to BBA and B.Com students of the University of Delhi.

For the Internzvalley recruitment drive, applicants must be enrolled in regular University of Delhi programmes, preferably from the 2023-2027 batches. Candidates should possess strong communication skills, a target-driven attitude, an ownership mindset, resilience, and a competitive spirit.

Application Deadline

Interested students can submit their applications through the registration links or QR codes mentioned in the official notices. The last date to apply for both the Planet 9X Technologies and Internzvalley recruitment drives is Wednesday, July 29, 2026.