Delhi University Opens Internship, Job Opportunities; Annual Salary Up To Rs 6 Lakh

Delhi University Placement 2026: The Central Placement Cell (CPC), Office of the Dean Students' Welfare, University of Delhi, is inviting applications for internship and placement opportunities for eligible students through two recruitment drives. The openings are with 19M Academy and PlanetSpark, offering roles in business development with attractive compensation packages and career growth opportunities.
Students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes at the University of Delhi, including alumni, are eligible to apply. The last date to register for both opportunities is July 22, 2026.
Internship Opportunity At 19M Academy
The CPC is inviting applications for the post of Business Development Associate at 19M Academy.
Key Highlights
- Mode: Work from home
- Duration: Six-month internship (training)
- PPO: Opportunity for a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) based on performance
- Eligibility: Good communication and soft skills
Salary And Benefits
Selected candidates will receive:
- Rs 15,000 per month during the internship
- Performance-based incentives of up to Rs 10,000 per month
- On successful conversion through PPO, the annual salary package will range between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum
Roles And Responsibilities
Interns will be expected to:
- Connect with prospective learners and understand their educational goals
- Present and explain 19M Academy's programmes confidently
- Guide students through the complete enrolment process
- Build strong relationships through regular follow-ups
- Work towards monthly targets while ensuring a positive learner experience
Placement Opportunity At PlanetSpark
The Central Placement Cell has also announced a full-time placement opportunity at PlanetSpark for the role of Business Development Counsellor.
Key Highlights
- Job Type: Full-time
- Location: Gurugram
- Eligibility: Regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students of the University of Delhi
Compensation Structure
The compensation journey includes:
- Training Period: Rs 21,428 per month plus incentives
- Post-Training: Rs 4.1 lakh per annum (fixed) + Rs 2.4 lakh variable pay
- International Role: Rs 4.8 lakh per annum (fixed) + Rs 2.4 lakh variable pay
Responsibilities
Candidates will be responsible for:
- Counselling parents and students about PlanetSpark's communication skills programmes
- Understanding learners' requirements and recommending suitable courses
- Guiding prospective learners throughout the enrolment process
Why Join PlanetSpark?
According to the placement notice, selected candidates will benefit from:
- Opportunity to work with a fast-growing global ed-tech company
- Structured training with hands-on mentorship
- High earning potential through uncapped incentives
- A defined pathway to international role upgrades
Last Date To Apply
Interested candidates can register through the links provided by the Delhi University Central Placement Cell. The last date to submit applications for both opportunities is Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by 11:59 PM.