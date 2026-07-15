Delhi University Opens Internship, Job Opportunities; Annual Salary Up To Rs 6 Lakh

Delhi University Placement 2026: The Central Placement Cell (CPC), Office of the Dean Students' Welfare, University of Delhi, is inviting applications for internship and placement opportunities for eligible students through two recruitment drives. The openings are with 19M Academy and PlanetSpark, offering roles in business development with attractive compensation packages and career growth opportunities.

Students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes at the University of Delhi, including alumni, are eligible to apply. The last date to register for both opportunities is July 22, 2026.

Internship Opportunity At 19M Academy

The CPC is inviting applications for the post of Business Development Associate at 19M Academy.

Key Highlights

Mode: Work from home

Duration: Six-month internship (training)

PPO: Opportunity for a Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) based on performance

Eligibility: Good communication and soft skills

Salary And Benefits

Selected candidates will receive:

Rs 15,000 per month during the internship

Performance-based incentives of up to Rs 10,000 per month

On successful conversion through PPO, the annual salary package will range between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum

Roles And Responsibilities

Interns will be expected to:

Connect with prospective learners and understand their educational goals

Present and explain 19M Academy's programmes confidently

Guide students through the complete enrolment process

Build strong relationships through regular follow-ups

Work towards monthly targets while ensuring a positive learner experience

Placement Opportunity At PlanetSpark

The Central Placement Cell has also announced a full-time placement opportunity at PlanetSpark for the role of Business Development Counsellor.

Key Highlights

Job Type: Full-time

Location: Gurugram

Eligibility: Regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students of the University of Delhi

Compensation Structure

The compensation journey includes:

Training Period: Rs 21,428 per month plus incentives

Post-Training: Rs 4.1 lakh per annum (fixed) + Rs 2.4 lakh variable pay

International Role: Rs 4.8 lakh per annum (fixed) + Rs 2.4 lakh variable pay

Responsibilities

Candidates will be responsible for:

Counselling parents and students about PlanetSpark's communication skills programmes

Understanding learners' requirements and recommending suitable courses

Guiding prospective learners throughout the enrolment process

Why Join PlanetSpark?

According to the placement notice, selected candidates will benefit from:

Opportunity to work with a fast-growing global ed-tech company

Structured training with hands-on mentorship

High earning potential through uncapped incentives

A defined pathway to international role upgrades

Last Date To Apply

Interested candidates can register through the links provided by the Delhi University Central Placement Cell. The last date to submit applications for both opportunities is Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by 11:59 PM.