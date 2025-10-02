Delhi University Placement 2025: Check Date, Who Can Apply, Registration Link Here

Delhi University Job Fair 2025: Students of Delhi University (DU) will have an opportunity to secure jobs and internships on October 8, as the Central Placement Cell of the University of Delhi, under the aegis of the Dean of Students' Welfare, is organising a job fair for university students.



All students currently enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes, as well as those who have completed their graduation from the university, are eligible to participate in the fair.



The placement programme will be held at the multipurpose hall, indoor stadium, and Gate Number 2 of the university. The last date for registration is October 5. Students from the School of Open Learning are not eligible to participate. Registration can be completed at: Google Form link.

There is no registration fee for the event. To secure a spot, students are advised to register at the earliest and ensure they meet the specified eligibility criteria.

The registration form requires candidates to provide details such as name, email, phone number, social category, gender, course, college and department, university enrolment number, semester, passing year, CGPA, university identity card (PDF), and resume (PDF).

Students should regularly check placement.du.ac.in for updates on the registration form, job profiles, and the list of organisations participating in the DU Job Mela 2025. For queries, candidates can contact placement@du.ac.in.

