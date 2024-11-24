Delhi University To Host Placement And Internship Fair On December 4 and 5

The University of Delhi's Central Placement Cell (CPC) is organising a Placement and Internship Fair on December 4 and 5, 2024. The event will take place at the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare, Conference Centre, North Campus, opposite the Botany Department (Gate No. 4).

Students enrolled in regular undergraduate and postgraduate programs at Delhi University are eligible to participate. However, NCWEB and SOL students are not eligible. Registration is free and open until November 26, 2024, at 11.59pm or until the 5,000-student cap is reached.

Participants must bring multiple copies of their CV, college ID, and 4-5 passport-sized photographs. Registered students must report by 9:00 AM on both days. Queries can be directed to placement@du.ac.in.