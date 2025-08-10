Why Delhi University's Competence Enhancement Scheme Is Crucial For India

In today's fast-evolving world driven by technological advancements, continuous learning and upskilling are essential to remain relevant and competitive. Recognising this need, Delhi University introduced the Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) in 2023, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's vision of promoting inclusive, equitable, and lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

What is the Competence Enhancement Scheme?



CES allows individuals of any age and background to enroll in select university courses without committing to a full degree program. This initiative opens access to quality higher education for learners who wish to upgrade skills, gain new knowledge, or fulfill long-held academic aspirations. Under CES, up to 10% of seats in each course are reserved for such learners, creating a flexible pathway for education beyond traditional age or qualification limits.

International Context

Globally, similar models exist to support lifelong learning. For example, in the United States, community colleges offer multiple entry points for adult learners to re-enter the education system. The United Kingdom provides Higher Education Diplomas for adults lacking formal qualifications. Many other countries encourage adults to resume secondary or higher education regardless of their age or previous schooling gaps, reflecting a commitment to lifelong learning in response to evolving workforce demands.

Why CES Matters For India

India is experiencing rapid technological and economic transformation, which continuously reshapes job roles and skill requirements. CES supports reskilling and upskilling, enabling professionals, entrepreneurs, senior citizens, and others to stay current with these changes. It also addresses social equity by offering educational opportunities to those who missed out earlier due to socio-economic challenges or other constraints.

Key Features of CES:

Open Eligibility: Any person meeting the minimum eligibility criteria of a course can register for one or two papers per semester, earning up to eight credits without enrolling in a full program. This includes students from other universities or working professionals.



Seat Allocation: Up to 10% of seats or a maximum of six seats per course are allocated for CES learners. These seats are supernumerary and do not reduce regular students' intake.



Registration and Merit: Admission is merit-based, considering candidates' academic background and age. Those enrolled elsewhere or employed must provide a No Objection Certificate from their institution or employer.



Teaching, Evaluation, Fee, Validity

CES learners attend classes and undergo evaluation under the same system as regular students to ensure quality and fairness. The fee is Rs 6,000 per paper.



Certificate and Credit Transfer: Upon successful completion and meeting attendance requirements, learners receive credits credited to their Academic Bank of Credits and a certificate recognizing their achievement.



Validity: Registration for a paper is valid only for that semester. Learners must re-register and pay fees again if they fail to pass or wish to repeat a paper.



Expected Outcomes of CES:

Entrepreneurs can improve their businesses by adopting new skills and technologies acquired through courses.

Management personnel at various levels can enhance their capabilities via management-related courses.

Individuals who missed higher education opportunities earlier can now pursue studies and fulfill their academic goals.

Senior citizens can upgrade their skills to stay actively engaged in society.

Artisans and craftsmen can learn to use modern tools and technologies, transitioning from traditional methods to contemporary practices.

Intergenerational learning fosters confidence and enthusiasm by studying alongside regular students.

How To Apply and Participate:



Candidates interested in CES should check the list of available papers each semester, available through department portals or QR codes provided by the university. Admissions happen twice a year-odd and even semesters.