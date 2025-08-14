Delhi University Round 3 Seat Allocation List Released For UG Programs, Details Here

DU CSAS Final Seat Allocation List 2025: The Delhi University (DU) has released the round 3 seat allocation list for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) programs. The list has been released for 79 ug programs including performance-based programs like Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), and Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports (PE/HE/S).

In the third round, 7,061 students have secured seats, bringing the total number of admissions at the university this year to 67,582, according to PTI.

The university comprises 69 colleges, offering a total of 71,624 seats for admission.

The allocation list for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Wards of University employees (CW) candidates will be published on August 15, 2025 at 5 pm.

Students can specify their willingness for the seat from August 13 to August 17, 2025. The verification process for the same will be conducted by the university until August 18.

Those are satisfied with their result must pay the seat acceptance fee before August 19, 2025 (4:59 pm).

The University of Delhi had published the list of vacant seats and opened the application window on August 8, 2025. The application window closed on August 10, 2025 (4:50 pm), offering a fresh chance for those who missed earlier rounds.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website to stay updated regarding the CSAS 2025, seat allotments, vacant seat lists, and fee payment deadlines.