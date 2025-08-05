Advertisement

Delhi University Round 3 Seat Allocation List Released, Direct Link Here

DU Round 3 Seat Allocation List: The DU has released the round 3 seat allocation list. Students can check and download the list directly through the link here.

DU Round 3 Seat Allocation List 2025: Download seat allocation list on the official website

DU Round 3 Seat Allocation List Out 2025: The University of Delhi has released the Round 3 seat allocation result for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) programs today, August 5, 2025. Students can check and download the seat allocation list on the official website of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Round 3 Seat Allocation List: How To Download Seat Allocation List?

  • Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on "UG-Admissions".
  • Enter your CUET application number and password.
  • Click on "Login".
  • Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen for the third round.

DU Round 3 Seat Allocation List: Important Dates

  • The university will begin the application approval process today and continue until August 6 at 4:59 pm.
  • Students who have been allotted seats must pay the seat acceptance fee by 4:59 pm on August 7, 2025.

The Delhi University will publish the list of vacant seats on August 8 at 5 pm -which will be considered for allocation in the next round. The mid-entry application window which gives students a chance to apply for admissions-those who missed in the previous round. It will open on August 8 and close on August 10 (4:59 pm).

