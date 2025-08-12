Delhi To Organise It's First Industrial Ideathon, 652 Student Teams To Participate

Delhi's Industrial Ideathon 2025: The race to solve Delhi's toughest industrial problems has officially begun and the city's students are all in. In a first-of-its-kind Industrial Ideathon, a staggering 652 teams from top universities have signed up to take on challenges that range from untangling last mile logistics to helping small industries embrace Industry 4.0 technology.

The contest, organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in partnership with Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), has prizes worth Rs. 40 lakh on the line, but the real draw is the chance to pitch ideas directly to the people who shape policy and business in the capital.

On August 13, NSUT will turn into an innovation war room as 124 shortlisted teams step into an intense eight-hour challenge. They'll tackle live problem statements, streamlining supply chains, making it easier to do business, integrating cutting-edge tech into small units, and helping MSMEs access finance and markets. The best 40 will earn a spot in the grand finale on August 22.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says the massive turnout proves young Delhiites are ready to get their hands dirty solving real problems. "This overwhelming participation is proof that Delhi's youth want to be part of shaping our industrial future. They're ready to solve the real-world problems our businesses face every day," he said.

Sirsa calls the initiative a bridge between classrooms, factory floors and government offices. "Students get to work on live problems with measurable impact, while policymakers gain fresh, actionable ideas straight from the country's brightest young minds. This is policy by participation in its truest form," he said.

With over one lakh impressions on the official portal and more than 2,000 sign-ups during registration, the ideathon is already making waves beyond campus walls. All participants will get certificates, while winners will be felicitated by senior dignitaries at the closing ceremony.

If the excitement around this debut edition is any indicator, Delhi's industrial policy may soon carry the fingerprints of its youngest problem-solvers. Students may visit industrialideathondelhi.com for updates.