SRCC Placements: More Than 500 Offers, Highest Package Rs 35 Lakh

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, has released the details of its placement for academic year 2023-24. As per a release posted on the institute's website, more than 500 offers from 135+ recruiters have been rolled out, with the highest package being Rs 35 lakh per annum. SRCC's placement cell data further showed companies from over 15 sectors came for the campus interview, including consulting, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, FMCG, tax and audit, and start-ups and e-commerce.

The average salary package stood at Rs 8.63 lakh per annum and the gross value of placements reached Rs 43.42 crore.

Internship stipend saw an increase of 67 per cent to Rs 3.67 lakh per month. The average stipend was Rs 40,000, with 115 candidates receiving internship offers.

Giving details about the gender-based break-up of students, SRCC said 55.4 per cent men and 44.6 per cent women received the offer.

For internship, 1,095 candidates received the offer of which 57 per cent male and rest were females.

The SRCC website says that the institute was established in the year 1926, and is among India's top commerce college. With a strong emphasis on research, SRCC offers undergraduate courses in BCom (Hons.) and BA (Hons.) Economics.

With an annual batch size of more than 1000 students, SRCC provides recruiters with a wide pool of prospective candidates. It has been recognised as the best commerce college by several surveys, said SRCC, adding that the college equips its students with the necessary corporate-ready skills through professional courses, internships, and student run organizations to ensure their suitability for any organization.