1 Killed, 11,000 In Relief Camps As Flash Floods Batter Tripura

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered flash floods in parts of Tripura, affecting three districts, displacing nearly 11,000 people and leaving at least one person dead.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), flash floods inundated low-lying areas of Unakoti, Dhalai and Khowai districts.

A total of 10,977 people have been shifted to relief camps, including 6,068 people in 35 camps in Unakoti district and 4,909 others in Dhalai and Khowai.

The floods have damaged 4,027 houses, besides inundating agricultural land, standing crops and properties across several parts of the state.

The lone fatality was reported earlier this week when 23-year-old Subham Debnath drowned in the Juri River at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Reportedly the water level of the Manun River has started receding following a brief improvement in weather. Howrah River in Agartala is flowing below the warning level on Friday afternoon as authorities are maintain round-the-clock monitoring.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 12, warning of localized flooding, waterlogging, disruption of road traffic and possible landslides in hilly areas. The administration has advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert and avoid rivers and other water bodies unless absolutely necessary.