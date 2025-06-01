7,000 Take Shelter In Relief Camps As Heavy Rain Triggers Floods In Tripura

Continuous rainfall across Tripura has caused water levels to surge in several low-lying areas, displacing hundreds of families and forcing them to take shelter in schools and government office buildings now serving as temporary relief camps.

In Agartala, the state capital, many residents began evacuating their homes late Saturday night as torrential downpours led to sudden waterlogging.

Several affected individuals reported they were caught off guard by the rapid rise in water levels, leaving behind valuable belongings and essential documents.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, more than 7,000 people have taken refuge in 34 relief camps set up across the state to manage the crisis.

The state government along with local volunteers are providing food and drinking water to the inmates.

A red alert remains in effect for West Tripura and Khowai districts, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more rain accompanied by gusty winds.

An orange alert has been issued for the remaining six districts, keeping the entire state on high alert as authorities continue monitoring the situation.