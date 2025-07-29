2 Men Rape Minor Girl On Her Way To Grocery Store In Tripura: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men when she went out to buy grocery in Tripura's Khowai district today, officials said.

The accused allegedly caught the girl as she was heading to the grocery store and dragged her into their vehicle. They took advantage of the dark alley the girl was crossing and took her to a secluded place after kidnapping her, officials said.

"The girl was going to a shop in Paschim Muslim Para when a car suddenly stopped near her. Two men got out of the vehicle and kidnapped her. They later took her to a secluded place and raped her," Jayanta Dey, the officer-in-charge of the Teliamura police station, said.

The girl was ultimately rescued when she screamed for help, which alarmed the nearby locals and helped them in reaching the spot. The accused managed to escape the spot as soon as they heard people closing in on them.

Police have completed the girl's medical tests.

One of the accused, identified as Antar Miah, was arrested. The other accused, Hiran Miah, is currently on the run. Police are actively pursuing to catch him, and a manhunt has been launched.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint from the victim's mother.