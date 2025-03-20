Advertisement
Differently Abled Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped By Husband, 5 Others In Tripura

The police said the man, Subrata Dey, and his friends gang-raped his differently abled wife at his in-laws' house in Agartala

Read Time: 1 min
Differently Abled Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped By Husband, 5 Others In Tripura
The police are looking for five other accused
Guwahati:

The husband of a differently abled woman has been arrested on charges of gang-raping her along with five other men in Tripura's Agartala.

The police said the man, Subrata Dey, and his friends gang-raped his differently abled wife at his in-laws' house.

The five other accused are on the run and the police are looking for them.

On Friday last week, Subrata Dey in the absence of his father-in-law and mother-in-law called his friends after drinking.

Then they allegedly gang-raped his wife.

"We filed a case of gang-rape on March 14, and arrested one person so far. The arrested individual is the survivor's husband. He committed the crime along with his friends," investigating officer Sushmita Debnath said.

Agartala, Gang Rape, Tripura Gang Rape
