Differently Abled Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped By Husband, 5 Others In Tripura

The husband of a differently abled woman has been arrested on charges of gang-raping her along with five other men in Tripura's Agartala.

The police said the man, Subrata Dey, and his friends gang-raped his differently abled wife at his in-laws' house.

The five other accused are on the run and the police are looking for them.

On Friday last week, Subrata Dey in the absence of his father-in-law and mother-in-law called his friends after drinking.

Then they allegedly gang-raped his wife.

"We filed a case of gang-rape on March 14, and arrested one person so far. The arrested individual is the survivor's husband. He committed the crime along with his friends," investigating officer Sushmita Debnath said.