Gang Rape Survivor Dies By Suicide In UP

A 23-year-old deaf and mute Dalit woman, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped, was found hanging in a village in the Loni Police Station area here, the police said on Thursday.

The woman was allegedly abducted by three individuals on August 18, who raped her.

She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, and after returning home on Wednesday night, she allegedly took her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room, the police said.

The woman's father, who works as a carpet seller, lodged an FIR in connection with the incident at the Loni Police Station and alleged that his daughter had been gang-raped, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

Police teams have been deployed to nab the accused.

Of the three accused, Rohit (23) and Bhola (45) have been arrested, the DCP said, adding that efforts are underway to capture the third suspect.

While the police were transporting the body for a postmortem, several activists from the BSP gathered at the local police station to protest the incident.

The police assured the protesters that all the culprits would be captured soon.

